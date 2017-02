Jack Tirey scored two goals and Kieran Ogle one as both passed for an assist for the Golden Bears/Wildcats. Cameron Barnes also buried a pair of scores while Jack Simonson and Corey Settle each scored once. Lawson Smith supplied two assists and Patrick Guay and Nick Roman one apiece.

Mt. Juliet/Central will celebrate Senior Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Ensworth/Oakland at Centennial Sportsplex.