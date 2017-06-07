Capitol to hold Preds watch party

Since Game 3, the theater has offered a free alternative to those who couldn't go to downtown Nashville but wanted to watch the games with a group.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., giving people plenty of time to arrive and get settled in before the start of the game at 7 p.m.

Since the first watch party last Saturday, the crowd has grown from about 80 fans to nearly 200 fans Monday for Game 4 who came to enjoy the game, as well as the community.

Concessions and beer will be on sale. The theater invites guests to bring their own food, but no outside alcohol will be allowed.

The theatre can fit up to 400 people in the theatre-style seating.

For those in the Mt. Juliet area, the Charlie Daniels Park Community Center will hold a watch party at 7 p.m. The event is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.

The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are at 2-2 on the series going into Game 5 at Pittsburgh.