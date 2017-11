Nick Roman is the Golden Bears’ captain with Dylan Kraay and Lawson Smith serving as alternates. Jason Riherd, Seph Kestner, Dan Broekhuizen and Dakota Janiro are the coaches.

Mt. Juliet will next face Brentwood at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at Ford Ice Center, followed by a Nov. 27 outing against Ravenwood at the Sportsplex. All games will be on Monday nights this season.