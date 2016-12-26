Gun Show 'loophole' proven false

"Let's start with the so-called 'gun show loophole'," says David Goodman, whose late father founded the Kentucky-based trade show 49 years ago and has made annual appearances at the Fairgrounds for 35 years. "Simply put, there is no such thing."

Gun-show opponents claim firearms can be bought at gun shows without the purchaser going through a background check. Goodman said that's not true.

"Every vendor at every one of our shows is a licensed dealer and is not allowed to sell a gun until the prospective purchaser has passed a background check," he said.

"Each vendor's table has a computer linked to the TBI data base. The ID and other information about the purchaser is loaded into the computer. It takes about two minutes to complete the check. If the purchaser doesn't receive clearance -- for whatever reason -- he can't buy a gun. It's that simple. There is no loophole."

Critics claim that at some gun shows firearms are occasionally sold or traded by individuals on the premises, and those transactions aren't subject to a background check.

"Private transactions can take place anywhere, including a parking lot," Goodman said. "We have no control over that. All we can control is the lawful purchase of guns from our licensed vendors, as the law requires."

Goodman said in the 49-year history of the Bill Goodman Show "we have never had an infraction from the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.)"

He cites a U.S. Justice Department report on crimes committed with the use of firearms: less than 2% involve guns obtained at a gun show.

"Actually, the percentage is even smaller than that," Goodman said. "Many of the guns in that two percent were stolen from the original owners who purchased them legally."

Goodman points out that it is illegal for a convicted felon to purchase or possess a gun, "so obviously he isn't going to try to get one at a gun show where he has to undergo a background check. Common sense tells you that. If a criminal wants a gun, he will steal one or buy one illegally on the street."

Opponents of the Fairgrounds show claimed there was a "lack of security" on the premises. Goodman said that is absurd.

"We hire professional security personnel for every show," he said, "plus many our customers have concealed-carry permits. We also draw a lot of law enforcement and military personnel. There's no safer place than a gun show."

Goodman said law enforcement officials on every level, from the FBI to local police, are encouraged to attend his shows and monitor them for infractions.

"They can observe what goes on from the time the doors open until they close," he said. "We welcome the scrutiny because we have nothing to hide."

Goodman has appealed the show's ban at the State Fairgrounds, "and I'm confident we'll win. They have no grounds for singling us out and prohibiting us from selling a legal product."

Even if the Bill Goodman Gun & Knife Show eventually returns to the Fairgrounds, Goodman said the newly-added show at the Wilson County Expo Center will probably continue.

"We're drawing bigger and bigger crowds, and this could be a great second venue for us," he said. "We'll see how this first one goes, then decide about others for the future."