Outdoors notebook

The 63-year-old Jefferson County man killed an 11-point buck on Thanksgiving morning by shooting across a public road while the deer stood in an adjacent field. It is against the law to shoot from a road, and the hunter didn't have permission to hunt in the field, so he was charged with two violations.

Under a relatively new state law, the size of the fine for illegally killing a deer is based on the size of the deer: the bigger the antlers, the bigger the fine. The 11-point buck netted a fine of $9,250, and court costs boosted the total to almost $10,000.

The deer was confiscated and donated to the Hunters for the Hungry program.

Gun show: The Bill Goodman Gun & Knife Show will be held Jan. 28-29 at the Wilson County Expo Center. Firearms of every make and model will be on sale.

In order to purchase a firearm, a background check must be passed. It is administered on-site and usually takes only a few minutes. A convicted felon is not allowed to purchase a gun.

Tackle show: The third annual tackle and gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.

The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers.

A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Fishing Expo: The Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held at the State Fairgrounds Feb. 10-12. For details visit the show's website.

Benefit Shoot: The recent Crystal Brown Benefit Shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club drew approximately 45 shooters, and all proceeds from the event go to assist the popular Lebanon Cracker Barrel waitress in her battle with cancer.

Anyone wanting to make an additional donation can contact the Gun Club or Bill Denny at 615-405-3790.

Trapper Training: A three-day Trappers Training Camp will be held Feb. 24-26 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge near Waverly. The event is sponsored by the TWRA and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association, and is free to all ages.

For information contact John Daniel at 423-595-0986 or johndanielgc@gmail.com.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Jan. 13: deer season ended

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

