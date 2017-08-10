Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Dies is a long-time professional trapper and official with the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association.

Richardson is a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency official who worked with Dies to bring about some changes in the state’s trapping regulations, starting this season.

Also honored at the NTA ceremony were Tennessee State Senator Mike Bell and State Representative Ron Lollar for their support.

New TWRA official: Michael May has been named Assistant Executive Director of the TWRA. He will hand administrative duties, while fellow Assistant Executive Director Bobby Wilson oversees field operations.

Both will serve under Executive Director Ed Carter.

Dove season: Sept. is the traditional opening date for Tennessee’s dove season, and hunters are reminded that a migratory bird permit is required. (Some licenses include the migratory permit; check the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide for details, or visit tnwildlife.org.

Hunters also are cautioned about hunting on “baited” fields. It is the responsibility of the hunter to make sure a field is not baited. The definition of a baited field is explained in the Hunting Guide.

Free hunting: Tennessee’s annual Free Hunting Day is Aug. 26, coinciding with the opening of squirrel season. No hunting license is required that day. For details about the Free Hunting Day or other 2017-18 regulations consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

