Outdoors notebook

Through archery season and the first weekend of muzzleloader season the state-wide kill totaled 30,505 deer, down 3,048 from the same period last year.

Some of the decline is attributed to unseasonably warm weather that made for less than ideal hunting conditions, but a disease commonly known as “Blue Tongue” has taken a toll on deer populations in some areas.

Big donation: the Tennessee Wildlife Federation has received the biggest corporate donation in its 71-year history, a $100,000 contribution by FedEx.

The Wildlife Federation supports and promotes a wide range of issues that involve the state’s outdoorsmen and conservationists, such as the Hunters for the Hungry program. It also led a successful campaign to add a Right to Hunt and Fish Amendment to the state constitution.

Information about the agency’s programs and activities is available on the TWF website.

Tilapia mystery: According to a Google report, a Lebanon bow fisherman named Jon Merritt recently took a huge tilapia on Old Hickory Lake.

It would make an interesting story. Anyone with contact information is asked to email it to larrywoody@gmail.com.

CWD advisory: the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continues to caution out-of-state hunters about bringing deer and deer products into the state due to concerns about Chronic Wasting Disease.

The disease is fatal, and once it infects a herd in a given area there is no known solution other than to destroy all the infected animals.

There are regulations that control the importation of deer or deer products into Tennessee from certain states. Those regulations are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Waterfowl input: Tennessee’s waterfowl hunters can submit comments and suggestions about the 2018-10 season to the TWRA through Nov. 30.

They will be taken into consideration when the officials draw up next season’s regulations. Comments can be mailed or emailed to the TWRA office in Nashville. Detailed information is posted at tnwildlife.org

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26-Feb. 28 squirrel season

Nov. 4-Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season

Nov. 17: trapping season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

