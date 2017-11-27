Outdoors notebook

The violations occurred despite the TWRA’s TWRA’s much-publicized campaign warning hunters about restrictions on such imports.

So far CWD has not appeared in Tennessee’s deer population, but it is raging in numerous regional states including Virginia. Once introduced into an area, CWD can devastate a deer population. There is no known cure.

It is illegal to import whole deer or certain deer parts which can transmit CWD. Regulations are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

The TWRA will prosecute violators. It is not yet known what penalties the four Morristown hunters face.

Sandhills season: Tennessee’s first state-wide Sandhill Crane season opens Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 28, and as in past seasons that were limited to Southeast Tennessee, each hunter has to have a tag that was issued earlier through a draw.

The state’s first Sandhill hunting season was held in 2013 in Southeastern Tennessee despite some protests that it would disrupt the birds’ annual migration and have an adverse impact on the overall population.

Neither happened. The migrations have continued, and if anything the number of cranes has increased. The limited number of cranes taken by hunters has had no adverse impact.

Prior to the hunting season, many Sandhills were killed annually through special federal permits because of their rampant crop destruction.

Like other wild game birds and animals, Sandhill Cranes are a renewable resource that afford unique hunting opportunities and have a positive economic impact.

Waterfowl comments: The deadline is past for Tennessee’s waterfowl hunters to submit comments and suggestions about the 2018-10 season to the TWRA.

The suggestions will be taken into consideration when the officials draw up next season’s regulations.

Top shot: Danny Shaw led all shooters with a round of 47 in last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26-Feb. 28 squirrel season

Nov. 4-Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season

Nov. 17: trapping season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

