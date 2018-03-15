Enjoying sounds of silence

They finally solve their dilemma by playing a tape recording of “city sounds,” and quickly doze off to the soothing wail of sirens, honking horns and snarling traffic.

It’s a sign – or a sound – of the times.

More and more folks don’t know how to appreciate the quiet and tranquility of the outdoors.

Even indoors, some need noise to snooze. I roomed with a city-boy sports writer at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and our suburban bungalow was so quiet that he had trouble sleeping. He went out and bought a tape called “Sounds of the Sea Shore” -- waves crashing, gulls squawking – and played it on his night stand.

He slept like a baby. Meanwhile the sea gulls kept me awake all night.

On a Super Bowl trip I had a roommate who insisted on leaving the TV test pattern on all night. He needed the static hiss of “white noise” in order to sleep.

I grew up in the county enjoying tranquil nights. On warm spring evenings we were serenaded by peeper frogs from a nearby pond. Later, on summer nights, the only noise was the chirp of crickets outside open windows, the occasional distant bark of a dog and the lonesome wail of a midnight train bound somewhere exciting.

On fishing trips to the Canadian wilderness the only sounds after dark were the eerie cry of loons and, on one memorial evening, the hair-raising howl of a timber wolf.

It doesn’t have to be dark to be silent outdoors. Anyone who has walked through a snowy winter woods knows what I mean. The snow-smothered trees absorb all sound, and the light snow underfoot muffles footsteps. The hush is so complete that if a cardinal suddenly chirped it might burst your ear drums.

My wife and I do a lot of hiking in natural areas. Last fall we climbed down into a gorge in the Big South Fork where the only sound was the faint plunk of water off a moss-draped limestone bluff. Otherwise we were surrounded by absolute silence. We sat and listened to the silence for a half-hour.

Our favorite place to walk is the 1.3-mile trail around Radnor Lake. Some early mornings are so still and quiet it seems like the woods are holding their breath.

Until along comes a troop of yapping Yuppies, that is. I don’t understand why some folks venture into a tranquil natural area and treat it like a shopping mall. But here they come, jabbering about their yogi class or – worse yet – gabbing incessantly on their cell phones.

Then there are the ones with their eyes glued to their smart phones, thumbs stabbing at the screen. They’re outdoors, but paying not the least bit of attention to the outdoors. Oh well, at least the smart-phone zombies are relatively quiet.

I enjoy many outdoors sounds – the patter of rain on a canvas tent, the sigh of wind through pines, the plaintive nigh-time trill of a whip-poor-will, the spine-tingling gobble of a wild turkey, the chirping of tree frogs on a warm spring night.

But it’s also a pleasure to simply savor the silence – to just listen, and not hear a sound.

Nowadays it’s getting harder and harder to do.