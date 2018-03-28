White turkeys, unlike albino deer, not protected

Biologists want to remove white and partially-white birds from the gene pool to keep wild flocks as genetically pure as possible.

There is sometimes confusion about the harvest status of white turkeys, since white deer are protected.

Technically, it’s not white-colored deer that are protected, but rather albino deer. It is sometimes difficult to discern a true albino from a white or partially-white deer known as a piebald.

A piebald deer was born last spring in the Radnor Lake natural area. The fawn was foaled by a naturally-colored mother. No other white or partially-white deer are known to be in the area in which, interestingly, white and partially-white turkeys are found.

The little piebald doe has a brown ear and other splotches of white on her coat. She was a favorite of photographers as she grew from a wobbly-legged little spring fawn into an almost-grown adult by late fall.

She was featured on the cover of Radnor Lake’s 2018 calendar, which sold out almost immediately.

White deer and turkeys face survival challenges in the wild because they lack the camouflaging colors that help protect them from predators.

In the case of white deer, once they become full-grown they are generally able to fend for themselves; predators such as coyotes and bobcats take mostly fawns and the disabled.

But even as adults, white turkeys remain marked targets for such predators as hawks and owls, coyotes, bobcats and foxes.

In broods of spring poults at Radnor, it is not unusual to see a white or partially-white bird mixed in with a half-dozen naturally-colored siblings, following a natural-colored hen.

Biologists theorize that the white coloration results from wild birds in-breeding with white domestic turkeys, perhaps several generations distant.

However the coloration got there, biologists would like to see it eradicated.

While hunters are encouraged to take any white turkey they can, they are reminded that the regulations are the same as for natural-colored birds: one per day with a visible beard, and a total of four – of any color -- for the season.

+++

TURKEY CAUTION: Every year more turkey hunters take to the fields and forests, making safety increasingly important.

Turkey hunters, unlike deer hunters, don’t were highly visible orange clothing, but instead just the opposite – they try to camouflage themselves as completely as possible.

They use calls to mimic the sounds of a turkey, which might attract an excited hunter with an itchy trigger finger.

Hunters are cautioned to always make certain of their target before shooting – never shoot at movement – and don’t wear “spring gobbler colors” of red, white or blue.

If another hunter is spotted in the area, he should be alerted immediately by shouting, not by standing or waving. A spoiled hunt is better than a shot hunter.