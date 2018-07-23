Elk permit deadline approaches

In addition to permits issued by the draw, one permit will be raffled off. The raffle ends Aug. 15. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

The sale of raffle tickets so far has generated over $77,800. Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

Winners of the raffle and the random draw will be announced in coming weeks.

———

Cedar City Gun Club: Danny Shaw and Kerry Hale shot rounds of 49 to tie for top score in last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

———

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

———

Hunter Ed: hunting seasons are coming up, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including some on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, which comes with certain restrictions, is available for those who don’t complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big catfish, first fish, or a prize bass? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.