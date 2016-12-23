Deputies graduate from law enforcement academy

As the graduation ceremony arrived on Dec. 22, there were smiles and looks of confidence as the deputies walked across the floor to receive their Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission Certificate.

The Basic Police School’s mission is to produce a physically fit, highly motivated, basically trained police officer thoroughly indoctrinated in the ethics and professional standards of the law enforcement profession.

The graduating officers of the 12-week academy received a degree of both technical and tactical proficiency to function on the streets as well as in the criminal and civil courts of Tennessee.

“I am very proud of the graduating class and their accomplishment in completing the rigorous 12-week-long Basic Police School at TLETA,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “I know they are very eager to hit the streets and serve the citizens of Wilson County by utilizing their training they have received over the last few months.”