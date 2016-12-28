Police seek help to find missing teen

Luke Vogel, 17, ran away from his mother at about 11 a.m. while they were shopping in Providence Marketplace at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road. After the mother could not find Vogel after 35 minutes, she called police to help find him. He was not found during the initial response.

Vogel is white, about 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. It is possible that he is in the Nashville, Lebanon or Bristol areas.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vogel, they are asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.