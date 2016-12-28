Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 5

Matthew Ryne Manning, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Casey Dean McCurdy, 42, of Watertown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of durgs, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Antonio Navaerette Morales, 34, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Jo Ann Word, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Oct. 6

Quenton Travalis Alexander, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jelani D’Yari Anter, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism.

Cheryl Lane Fields, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kayci Marie Gaddis, 24, of Nashville, was charged with falsely reporting to an officer.

Christian Mae Gladin, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Richard Lee Hindsley, 49, of Smithville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Jordan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and prohibited weapon.

William Ray Ledbetter, 32, of Allons, was charged with theft of property.

James Kenneth Muncie, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Shane Stafford, 38, of LaFayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Darren Straub, 19, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Gregory Lee Wade, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jeffrey Scott Wheeler, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Codey Eugene Wyatt, 23, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Oct. 7

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with habitual offender: motor vehicle and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mark James Borowiak, 25, of Ashland City, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Michael Glenn Cates, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.