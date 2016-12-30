Police seek to identify robbery suspect

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday, a black male suspect entered the Dollar General Store at 1029 West Main St. and ordered the clerk to open the cash register.

The suspect told the clerk he had a weapon, but none was displayed. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

A white pickup truck was seen in the area, however it is unknown if it was associated with the crime.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.