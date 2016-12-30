logo

Crime

Police seek to identify robbery suspect

Staff Reports • Dec 30, 2016 at 11:29 AM

The Lebanon Police Department seeks help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery case.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday, a black male suspect entered the Dollar General Store at 1029 West Main St. and ordered the clerk to open the cash register.

The suspect told the clerk he had a weapon, but none was displayed. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

A white pickup truck was seen in the area, however it is unknown if it was associated with the crime.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323. 

