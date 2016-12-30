Police to focus on unsafe driving on New Year’s Eve

Additional officers will take to the streets Saturday at 8 p.m. and remain into the early morning hours on New Year’s Day. Officers will be patrolling areas where alcohol-related crashes have occurred in the past.

“It is our goal to be extremely visible and proactive on New Year’s Eve,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Our duty is to ensure our community remains safe, and extra officers will be out in an effort to deter impaired drivers.”

So far in 2016, the Mt. Juliet Police Department has investigated 20 alcohol-related crashes where 14 people were injured. The majority of those crashes were along Lebanon Road and Interstate 40. Thankfully, Mt. Juliet Police has investigated no fatalities where alcohol was a factor.

Residents should also be aware that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is offering free, safe rides on New Year’s Eve. The program will be available until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. To obtain a safe ride, call 615-444-1412.

If hosting a New Year’s Eve party, following a few simple rules could prevent a tragedy:

• Plan ahead by naming a “designated driver.” Make this your responsibility as the host.

• Contact a local cab company to provide rides for your guests.

• Serve non-alcoholic beverages as an option to your guests.

• Stop serving alcohol to your guests several hours before the party ends.

• Provide your guests with a place to stay overnight in your home.

If you are attending New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations:

• If you drink, don’t drive.

• Plan ahead and always designate a sober driver before the party or celebration begins.

• If you are impaired, call a taxi, get a sober friend or family member to come pick you up, or stay where you are until you are sober.

• Take the keys from someone if you think he or she is too impaired to drive.

• While it’s fun to share where you are on social media sites, beware of doing so, as you are publicly alerting others that you are not at home.

• Do not leave drinks unattended. Finish it before you hit the restroom or dance floor.

• If you’re attending a large party where there are crowds, travel with a group or in pairs.

• Make sure everyone has a “buddy” who can confirm they got home safely at the end of the night.