Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 9

Joe Ray Glover, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Robin Kotschumia Hooberry, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kelly Lyn Kowalkowski, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

James Brian Meeks, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Jenny Anne-Marie Person, 22, of Nashville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Michael Wayne Starks, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michell Lee Tayse, 41, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Misty Shiann Thomas, 22, of Lauren Miss., was charged with public drunkenness.

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession and DUI.

Mark Lewis Wilkins, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and theft of property.

Oct. 10

Andrew David Abram, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Paul Capps, 36, of Primsprings, was charged with contempt.

Julie Margaret Chaffins, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Stephen Eilliott Holbert, 25, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Jamie Lee Jordan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Dwayne Manning, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Brittany Elizabeth Mansfield, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with vandalism and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jared Matthew McIntosh, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Malik Aziz Mingo, 23, of Antioch, was charged with contempt.

Nicholas Riley Parris, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jeremy Neil Perry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Dawn Michelle Stroup, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Chelsea Marie Swindle, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.