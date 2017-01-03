Lebanon police arrest robbery suspect

Detective Kirk Whitefield arrested Lamarcus Emanuel Seay Jr., 50, of Lebanon, and charged Seay with robbery. Lebanon police said Seay was a suspect in a robbery Monday evening at Fast Break Market on South Cumberland Street.

Police said Seay surrendered without incident at a location near South Maple Street.

“Our criminal investigations division worked diligently with patrol officers to follow up on leads, and with information provided by the public, were able to swiftly identify and locate the suspect,” said police spokesperson P.J. Hardy. “The Lebanon Police Department would like to thank those concerned citizens who acted promptly to help solve this crime and protect our neighborhoods.”

Police took Seay to the Wilson County Jail, where he remained Tuesday evening on $7,000 bond.