Lebanon man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Kirby Dies, 57, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the 2015 killing of his son, Joseph Dies.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Kirby Dies was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, to which he initially pleaded not guilty. His case was set to be heard in Wilson County criminal court this week before a plea bargain was struck late in the process. The trial would have started Tuesday morning with motions.

In the 2015 shooting incident, Kirby Dies was arrested at Timberline Campground, where he and Joseph Dies were camping.

Joseph Dies, 37, was shot multiple times. Lebanon police and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics tried to revive him at the scene. Joseph Dies was taken to University Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was pronounced dead.

Kirby Dies was also treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his leg that night. At the time, police said the two men were drinking alcohol before the incident.

Attorney Meggan Sullivan represented Dies.

The six-year sentence carries time Dies has already served, which is almost 17 months. Dies will also be eligible for parole after 30 percent of the sentence is served.