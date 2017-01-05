Update: Lebanon police arrest man wanted for assault

Tawon Shaw, 18, had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Lebanon police arrested Shaw on Thursday afternoon at about 4:25 p.m. during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Two Lebanon police officers working in an area Shaw was known to frequent saw a vehicle on Cainsville Road that matched a description of a vehicle connected to Shaw.

Officers witnessed several occupants in the vehicle before they pulled it over. Shaw was identified as one of the occupants and was arrested without incident. Shaw was previously considered armed and dangerous.

Thursday morning the police department issued a media release announcing Shaw was wanted, and asked the public to report any information about his whereabouts.