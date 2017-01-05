Sheriff reports and most wanted

Oct. 16

April Deanne Guard, 32, of Sparta, was charged with DUI.

Charles Anthony Hollis, 32, of Nashville, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Terry Joe Hyder, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Landon Scott Isabell, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Shane Henry Johnson, 43, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

Tommy Lynn Parsley, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, prohibited weapon, DUI, two counts of drugs simple possession, two counts of possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Shane Adam Reynolds, 32, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Joshua Wayne Ricketts, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Charlie Monroe Silcox, 34, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Anthony Valazquez, 20, of Sparta, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ethan Tyler Watson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Oct. 17

Tahgana Marique Armstrong, 26, of Chattanooga, was charged with contempt.

Earnest Lee Baldwin, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Lewis Barnes, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Charles William Dabney, 21, of Gordonsville, was charged with contempt.

Megan Rikita Dowell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Natasha Eubanks, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Daniel Eyob Gebrekidan, 39, of Indianapolis, Ind.,was charged with possession of a firearm during committing a felony, criminal impersonation, unlawful carry of a weapon, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.