Mt. Juliet police seek to identify hotel robbery suspects

According to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, at about 5:09 a.m., two men, one who was armed with a knife, entered the hotel and demanded cash from an employee.

Police responded after an employee called 911 to report a robbery. The suspects fled the scene in a light colored, newer-model Nissan Altima before police arrived. They stole cash from behind the front counter.

During an investigation of the scene, detectives found that an adult, white male suspect entered the hotel first. That suspect jumped over the front counter and presented a knife to the hotel employee.

Then, during the confrontation, the suspect told the employee to lie down in a back room. Another suspect, who had their face hidden, entered the hotel shortly after and also jumped over the counter.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives hope that someone in the community will recognize the suspects and their clothing from surveillance video that was released Monday afternoon.

Police believe these suspects may also be involved in other Nashville-area hotel robberies that have happened in recent days. Detectives are working with police in other jurisdictions to collaborate, identify and arrest the suspects.

Anyone who believes thy may be able to identify the suspects should call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or through the police department’s website at mjpd.org.