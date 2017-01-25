Four students arrested after fight

The students apparently attacked another student in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium during lunch period.

Demeleek Bonds, 18, and Austin Caron, 18, as well as two students younger than 18 years old, were each charged with assault.

Teachers were able to intervene and break up the fight, Moore said.

“They did the best job they could to get control of the situation until the [school resource officer] could get on the scene,” he said.

According to the school’s administrators, the fight was premeditated and stemmed from incidents on social media.

“The administration was unaware of it, the SRO was unaware, and when there’s something going on in social media, we just want to get the message out there to students to tell someone,” Moore said. “If you tell someone, this type of thing can be prevented.”

Other students who witnessed the fight recorded it on their cellphones, rather than alerting administrators or staff of the altercation, Moore said.

“When something like that happens, go try to find a staff member, principal or SRO,” Moore said. “Put down the phone.”