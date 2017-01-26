Crossville man charged with indecent exposure in Mt. Juliet

Jack Roberts, 51, was charged with indecent exposure, forgery and criminal impersonation.

Roberts, who was at the time not identified, exposed and fondled himself to an adult female carhop as she delivered his food at the fast food restaurant, according to reports from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The female immediately reported the incident to police. During an investigation, detectives discovered video footage of the interaction and additional information that led to the suspect’s identity and vehicle.

Detectives identified the suspect as Roberts, but he could not be located at any of his known addresses.

Recently, a man matching Roberts’ description left a note and phone number on a female’s vehicle in the Providence Marketplace parking lot. Detectives called that number, posing as the female, and Roberts arrived at the Providence Marketplace parking lot Wednesday at around 6:15 p.m. He was arrested a short time later.

During the arrest, police located a forged social security card, and Roberts was untruthful about his identity. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to ensure there were not other victims.

According to booking records, Roberts was booked at Wilson County Jail at about 11:34 p.m. Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody on $17,000 bond.

According to court records, Roberts is scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court March 14.

Those who can provide more information related to the investigation should contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or through the police department’s website at mjpd.org.