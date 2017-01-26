Former Lebanon police chief dies

Tomlinson was a recently retired career law enforcement officer who also served in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. In total, he had more than 40 years of service in Wilson County law enforcement.

“He had a long career and impacted a lot of people,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “You don’t see that too often anymore, someone serving a community for that long. He was a true public servant for many years, and a good friend of mine. He will be missed by many, many people here in Wilson County.”

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Tomlinson served in several different positions, including court officer, patrol officer, investigator and Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Terry Ashe.

“He was one of the best guys I ever worked with,” Ashe said. “He was very religiously grounded — always had God first in his life — and he gave everything he had to this profession. He brought a lot of credibility to law enforcement.”

Ashe said he and Tomlinson both started in law enforcement around the same time, during the 1970s, and he considered Tomlinson to be a good friend.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Ashe said. “He was such a good guy. Everybody liked him. I don’t think he had one enemy in the world.”

Bryan and current Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice both served under Tomlinson during his tenure as police chief.

“It’s a huge loss to law enforcement,” Justice said. “I had the pleasure of serving under him, and if everybody shared his patience and compassion, the world would be a better place.”

Justice said the police department plans to do something special to honor Tomlinson’s memory, though the details had not yet been worked out.

“He was a good person — a good family man — and he’s going to be missed,” Bryan said.

Tomlinson attended Immanuel Baptist Church, and pastor John Hunn said he considered Tomlinson to be a close friend.

“It’s hard for me because we were very, very close,” Hunn said. “My two favorite qualities in life are tough and tender. That’s how I describe Jesus Christ, and Charles had those qualities. Everyone knew he was tender, but he had a toughness to him like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Hunn and Tomlinson first met on the campus of Cumberland University in the early 1980s while Hunn was attending school and Tomlinson was working a second job on campus.

“His nickname was ‘killer,’ and it’s funny because it’s like calling a tall guy ‘tiny,’” Hunn said. “All of the upperclassmen would say that he was this quiet guy who was a former soldier and didn’t talk because he just came back and had killed a bunch of people at war. Of course, none of that was true, and I loved getting to know him then, and we picked it right back up when I became his pastor in 2008.”

Hunn said Tomlinson was always a devout Christian and a family man, and he shared a story that he said summed up what Tomlinson meant to his family.

“One of the things I heard on the night after he passed was his wife, Joyce, said ‘who’s gonna tell my mom?’” Hunn said. “I thought that was really precious because she said ‘my mom’s going to take this really hard.’ His mother-in-law, it was like she was losing a son, and they knew someone had to deliver the news to her in person, you couldn’t do it over the phone because she was going to take it hard.”

Hunn said he also struggled when he learned of Tomlinson’s passing.

“I lost it,” he said. “I couldn’t really comfort the family, we had to comfort each other. He was a great man and a great friend.”

Funeral services for Tomlinson will be held Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in the Immanuel Baptist Church. Paston John Hunn, Brother Donald Owens, Carl Jones and Terry Ashe will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 from 1-6 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel and again Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Terry Ashe, Mike Barbee, David Bates, Larry Bowman, Gary Mac Foster, Eugene McGee, Ruby Oliver, and Phil Tomerlin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilson County Sheriff's Department, the Lebanon Police Department and the Carl Jones Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be given to Sherry's Run (Clint's Crusaders team) or the building fund at Immanuel Baptist Church.