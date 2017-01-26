Police seek to identify fraud suspect

The victim lives in West Tennessee and does not know how his credit card information was cloned. He noticed the fraudulent charge on his account Jan. 23, after the suspepect made the purchase on Jan. 18.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction, the card owner still possessed the actual credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A man was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent card, and investigators are hoping someone in the community will recognize him. The suspect was driving a white, four-door F-250 pickup truck.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.

Information may also be proved anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or through the department’s website at mjpd.org.