Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 9

Kaden Michael Gross, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

Joseph Christopher Hendry, 21, of Nashville, was held for court.

Terry Leonard Hughes, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

David Lee Jackson, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Nelson Keeney, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Heather Dawn Kerley, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Shavon Neal, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tanner Kirby Reynolds, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license a DUI.

Kurt Kollin Vinson, 22, of Humboldt, was charged with violation of probation.

Nov. 10

Francisco Fitzgerald Humes, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Amy Elizabeth Lambert, 32, of Charlotte, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

Larry Lee Lemay, 44, of Nashville, was held for court.

Jason William Lollar, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Brady Douglas McElroy, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Thomas Allen Seay, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, DUI, and violation of implied consent.

Jessica Lynn Vincent, 31, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Isaiah Wesley Wainwright, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 11

Christopher Howard Belcher, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Michael Wayne Burns, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Donell Carter, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Russell Ray Dill, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Carrie Sue Fanning, 25, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Jerry Michael Huddleston, 25, of Watertown, was charged with worthless checks.

Christian Dallas Johnson, 23, of Nashville, served weekend time.