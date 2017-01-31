Lebanon man arrested after rampage through hospital

Derrick Rhodes Jr., 24, was charged with vandalism, two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police responded to a call from Tennova in reference to an unruly person. Initial accounts reported that Rhodes had become irate after being brought into the emergency room for examination.

After attempts to calm him down, Rhodes ran throughout the hospital and damaged several offices and furnishings. He eventually threw a chair through an office window and fled the building.

Officers found Rhodes immersed in a nearby pond. He was taken into custody and transported to Wilson County Jail.

According to booking records, Rhodes was booked into jail at about 5:51 p.m. and, as of Tuesday afternoon, he was held on $7,000 bond.

Rhodes was also wanted for questioning in connection to two false 911 calls made earlier Monday.