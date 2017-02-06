Deputy finds meth lab while serving warrant

One person was charged with public drunkenness at the scene, and a child at the home was taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

After Cpl. Dustin Harvey received consent from the homeowner at 104 Hankins Drive Apartment B, the location where the warrant was served, he noticed a large bottle with tubing coming from it, as well as a white substance, chemical bottles, coffee filters and lighter fluid in a bedroom.

When Harvey saw the items, which were believed to be used in manufacturing methamphetamine, Harvey evacuated everyone from the home and notified the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

“I commend Cpl. Harvey for his quick action he took in discovering the items that appeared to be used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan.

“These labs are very dangerous, not only to the people that are doing them, but also for the officers who are out there and the general public. The process of ‘cooking’ methamphetamine can be dangerous, as it involves poisonous, flammable and explosive chemicals. I would also like to thank the Lebanon Police Department [Public Safety] and WEMA for their quick response for their assistance in the lab cleanup process.”

Harvey also saw a male suspect who seemed intoxicated walking outside the home. That person, identified as John Baird of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

Baird was booked in at Wilson County Jail at about 10:21 p.m., and he remained Monday on $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear April 3 at 9 a.m. in criminal court.