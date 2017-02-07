UPDATE: Man hit by vehicle on North Cumberland Street

The incident happened at 615 N. Cumberland St. near the intersection of North Cumberland Street and Coles Ferry Pike in front of Speedway.

Lebanon police, firefighters and Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics responded and found a man in critical condition.

According to witness reports to police, Donald Morgan, 50, stepped out into the northbound lane of North Cumberland Street and was struck by a Chevy Cobalt, driven by Nealy Stovall, 44, of Hartsville.

Witnesses also told police the driver had no time to react to avoid hitting Morgan.

Both northbound lanes were shut down during the investigation, which caused some traffic backup in the area while officials interviewed witnesses and assessed the situation.

WEMA paramedics stabilized Morgan and took him by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.