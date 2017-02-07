Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 18

Adam Thomas Osuch, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Deborah Fay Oxendine, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Mary Elizabeth Casey Sanders, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

William Ben Soard, 32, of Portland, was charged with parole violation.

Edward Anthony Stankard, 33, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Chase Douglass Taylor, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Vincent Trapani, 21, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

William Hudson, 53, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Nov. 19

Charles Joshua Chaney, 34, of Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Hayden Cochran, 45, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Logan Hunter Collins, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Sergio Cruze, 20, of Madison, was charged with leaving the scene and driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Camron Scott Donaldson, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, two counts of simple drugs possession and possession of drug possession.

Jerry Ray Jones, 52, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Bonita Camille Kirby, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Teresa Deene Leduc, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property misdemeanor.

Tabitha Gay Tidwell, 42, of Liberty, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Nov. 20

Marquetta June Anderson, 55, of Clay City, was charged with DUI.

Gary Anthony Bieker, 59, of Cory, was charged with public intoxication.

Michael Ryan Crowell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and coercion of a witness.

Juan Javier Garcia, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with rape of a child.

Jordan Nicholas Oakley, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with non-verbal/oral harassment.

Steve Lawrence Taylor, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drugs possession.

Nov. 21

Calvin Michael Blankenship, 20, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear.