Man in handcuffs runs from sheriff's office

Timothy Allen Davis fled out the front door of the courthouse at about 10 a.m. after court officers discovered an active warrant for his arrest, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. Davis was visiting the courthouse for an unrelated matter.

Deputies actively searched for him, but as of press time Wednesday evening, he was still at large.

It appears he may have gotten into a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by black man and drove away.

Davis was described as a white man about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 160 pounds, wearing a brown or yellow shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. The S-10 has University of Tennessee logos on it.