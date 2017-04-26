Suspect in barricaded incident last week faces new charges

Based on information received during his incarceration, Andrew Gibbs, 39, will now face charges for items recovered in a search Wednesday.

Lebanon police and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics divisions were given consent to search 185 Trusty Road by resident Robert Taylor-Coomer. Narcotics and a 9 mm handgun were found.

Gibbs was arrested last week after he barricaded himself in that home with a hostage.

Gibbs had allegedly attempted to arrange for subjects to break into the home on Trusty Road and retrieve the items he had hidden prior to the officers’ arrival on the day of the hostage incident.

In total, the following items were seized: a handgun, almost 1 lb of a form of methamphetamine commonly referred to as ICE, 1 oz. of heroin, a bag of prescription pills and a small amount of marijuana.