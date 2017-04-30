Officers interrupt, chase multiple car burglary suspects

Officers went to Chatsworth Drive on Saturday at about 3 a.m. after a caller reported a speeding small black SUV. Prior to officers arrival, the caller provided updates about two black men and two black women suspects exiting the black SUV and casing the street.

When officers arrived, the suspects and the black SUV were no longer on Chatsworth Drive, but officers remained in the area of the Hickory Hills and Willoughby Station neighborhoods while they looked for the suspects. At the same time, an officer found the black SUV and chased the vehicle to Virginia Hill Drive.

When the chase ended on Virginia Hill Drive, two black men and two black women suspects ran from the officer into the woods after ditching the black SUV that purposely rolled back into the pursuing patrol car. Officers confirmed the black SUV was stolen out of Nashville.

Nearly at the same time of the first pursuit, another officer attempted to stop a second suspected vehicle in the Willoughby Station neighborhood. However, the officer quit chasing due to officers needing assistance in the first pursuit. While searching for the four suspects who ditched the stolen black SUV, officers believe the second suspect vehicle successfully picked up the four suspects who fled.

Officers spotted the second vehicle and chased it into Hermitage along West Division Street. Officers quit pursuing because speeds reached a dangerous threshold and due to risk to the public.

Mt. Juliet police continue to remind residents to lock their cars and remove their valuables. It is also important to leave porch and security lights on at night. In addition, any suspicious vehicles or persons out in a neighborhood should be reported to police immediately. The department will continue to heavily patrol the area in hopes to prevent and catch car burglary suspects.