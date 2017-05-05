Dirt bike rider charged after evading police

Officers were called to CEVA at 12008 Volunteer Blvd. on April 28 at about 10:30 a.m. in reference to someone trespassing on private property and riding a dirt bike. It was reported to police the bike rider was driving recklessly through the parking lot and jumping a nearby hill on CEVA’s private property. In addition, it was an ongoing problem with the same individual.

As an officer attempted to stop and warn the rider, later identified as Jordan Rogers, 18, of Mt. Juliet, Rogers sped away on the dirt bike. Other officers continued to spot Rogers in the area as he drove through several different private properties, but he ran out of gas. Subsequently, an officer noticed Rogers pushing the dirt bike nearby and arrested him.

During the arrest, Rogers told police he was aware officers attempted to stop him, and he didn’t want to get caught. Rogers was charged with evading arrest and booked in at the Wilson County Jail.