Dickson man hit in Mt. Juliet parking lot

At about 6:30 a.m., William Rainey, 25, exited a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Jonathan Cantrell. Rainey bent down to adjust his shoe after leaving the truck, and Cantrell, unaware that Rainey was near the truck, began to leave the parked position and pull away when Rainey was hit.

Rainey was transported to Summit Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mt. Juliet Police department announced Thursday that the investigation into the incident was complete and no charges were filed.