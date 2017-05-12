Additional charges for suspect in child sexual abuse investigation

Joseph Leroy Durham Jr., who was already held in Wilson County Jail on child sexual abuse charges, was charged this week with 10 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and 20 counts of incest.

Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in April after a complaint was brought forward that alleged Durham had committed sexual acts against children. The investigation commenced quickly, and due to the nature of the charges, Durham was taken into custody at the end of the day.

Detectives continued the investigation up until the time of the indictment presentation.

Due to their minor status, the identities of the victims were not released.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said he and his deputies consider crimes against children a priority and the criminal investigation division makes all necessary efforts to ensure the safety of children of Wilson County by investigating allegations as thoroughly as possible.

Durham remained Friday in Wilson County Jail on $200,000 bond.