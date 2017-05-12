UPDATE: Darryl Worley apprehended at Friendship Christian

Worley said he “would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids,” after Lebanon Cpl. PJ Hardy handcuffed the star after fifth- and sixth-grade students presented their case aimed at Worley for theft of cupcakes.

At the end of each school year, fifth- and sixth-grade students at the school combine for their final Fun Lab. This year’s theme was, “CSI: Case of the Missing Cupcakes.” The friendly educational exercise featured someone who “stole" the students’ cupcakes, and it was up to them to find the culprit.

Worley served as this year’s celebrity thief and was one of several suspects that included faculty members Greg Armstrong, Terri Rice and Terri Seagraves; the Chick-Fil-A cow; bus driver Gary Strickland; Santa Claus; and the Friendship Christian Commander mascot.

Volunteers set the “crime scene” in the school’s Fun Lab classroom and students split into teams at 9 a.m. and started their investigation.

Students were assigned the roles of team leader, detective, data recorder, photographer and more. Each group had one witness and two suspects they were allowed to interview.

Two groups correctly identified Worley as the cupcake thief, with icing on his boots as one major indicator. Even with principal Veronica “the Hammer” Bender as his legal representation, Hardy handcuffed Worley for the crime.

Students used a variety of science and forensic skills to identify their suspects, as well as other tools, including Siri on an iPhone, which helped one group determine if cows have black hair.

Friendship students in Kindergarten through sixth grade attend the Fun Lab twice a month. Using a platform called Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, students conduct different experiments and tasks in a fun, hands-on environment.

The Fun Lab operates on volunteers and donations.