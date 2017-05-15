Former Central band teacher charged with drugs

Martin Drew McFarlane, 31, was charged Thursday with manufacture, sale or delivery of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released after he posted an $11,500 bond.

Coffee County Schools officials said McFarlane resigned last week from his position as Tullahoma High School band co-director. Tullahoma police officers assisted FBI agents in its investigation of child exploitation at McFarlane’s home when they apparently discovered marijuana and paraphernalia.

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said McFarlane started working for the district in 2008 as a band teacher between Southside Elementary School and Wilson Central. She said he resigned from Wilson Central in 2015 to take the Tullahoma band director position.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Coffee County court.