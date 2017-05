According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, the driver crashed a car into the tree line on Interstate 40 east near mile marker 228.

The driver lied and told police he was a passenger, and that another person, described as a black male, fled the scene after the crash.

Police issued an alert to citizens to be on the look out for the suspect in the area of Belinda Parkway before following up several minutes later to announce they called off the search.