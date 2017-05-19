Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 27

Ieshia Sherelle Williams, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kyle Micheal Yates, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt.

Feb. 28

Brandon Travis Allen, 29, of Watertown, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Chrisopher Paul Biggs, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

James Harry Branch, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Anthony Steven Brownell, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Chapman, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Terry Michael Christian, 43, of Russellville, Ky., was charged with two counts of failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Lamar Lamarcus Couch, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Tiffany Kai Covile, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Phillip Wayne Cragwell, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Viridiana Cook Guerrero, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Edwin Hemmer, 30, of Springfield, was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to appear and theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Robert Lee Hunter, 47, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Kevin Grant Montgomery, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault.

Justin Matthew Pennington, 32, of LaVergne, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Rosalie May Rhoten, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ciara Zhane Rutland, 22, of Nashville, was charged with felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Jackie Eston Trapp, 64, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

David Wesley Vaughn, 50, of LaVergne, was charged with DUI.

Ronnie McCarlo Word, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear and contempt.

Breanna Lynn Brown, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage.

Rebecca Elizabeth Brown, 27, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

–Staff Reports