Nashville man charged after ramming police cruiser to escape arrest

Nashville officers arrested Joe Lewis Williams Jr. following the incident April 12. He was indicted May 18 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This is another example of an assault against a law enforcement officer where the defendant now faces federal charges,” Smith said.

“I want this message to be heard loud and clear. If you commit an act of violence directed at a law enforcement officer in this district, the U.S. attorney’s office will review the incident to determine if there is a basis to bring federal charges. There will be zero tolerance for acts of violence against law enforcement officers in this district.”

According to a criminal complaint issued April 14, on the afternoon of April 12, a Nashville police officer was exiting the Mercury Court Apartments on Murfreesboro Pike when he saw a vehicle pulling into the parking lot. The officer recognized the vehicle as matching the description of one that was involved in an earlier hit-and-run incident and also recognized the driver as Williams, who he knew was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

The officer stopped Williams and ordered him two times to place his vehicle in park. Williams apparently refused, pulled away, rammed the officer’s patrol car and pushed it out of the way to allow him to exit the parking lot.

Williams then fled the area, and another officer found him minutes later parked at the rear of a nearby hotel and standing outside the vehicle. Williams ignored the officer’s orders and ran through the hotel’s breezeways before the officer caught him.

Williams resisted and struggled with the officer, and as the officer was about to deploy his Taser, he noticed a handgun protruding from William’s pocket. In an attempt to gain control of Williams and the firearm, the officer dropped the Taser and as the struggle continued, Williams lunged toward the Taser before he was subdued with the assistance of another officer.

Officers recovered a semiautomatic pistol loaded with 13 live rounds and drug paraphernalia from Williams.

Williams was previously convicted by the state for possession with intent to sell cocaine and had prior federal felony convictions for carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, Williams faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. attorney Rascoe Dean will serve as prosecutor.