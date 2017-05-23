Sheriff's Reports and Most Wanted

March 2

Timothy Wayne McClenon, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of conditional release domestic.

Jamie Nichole Mofield, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Adrian Cornell Pearson, 22, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Jane Pedigo, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Blake Pierce, 31, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Lee Ray, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Stefin Wayne Riggins, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Ronald Bernard Rogers, 20, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of vandalism, theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000 and theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Rayna Marie-Jea Slaughenhoupt, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Sicilly Deshah Slayton, 39, of Antioch, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Rico Devon Smith, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Matthew Bates Stithem, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Meredith Ann Underhill, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000.

Darla Ann Wright, 43, of Castalian Springs, was held for court.

March 3

Priscila Addoney Aguilar-Gonzalez, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

James Landis Bertolet, 47, of Hermitage, was charged with assault and public drunkenness.

Michael Alston Free Broughton, 21, of Lascassas, served weekend time.

Christopher Cody Carr, 22, of Old Hickory, served weekend time.

Richard Marquis Dennis, 25, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Mamadou Doucoure, 27, of Philidelphia, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and criminal simulation.

Caleb Britton Gammon, 26, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Elizabeth Shawnette Hall, 45, of College Grove, was charged with violation of probation.

Demetrious Charmaine Herron, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and possession of schedule VI.

Samantha Renee Hill, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ashley Michelle Huff, 27, of Franklin, was charged with violation of probation.

David Richard Jarvis, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jackie May, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 25, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Gail Edward McMillon, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Alice Anne Perryman, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Rios Ramirez-Adolfo, 34, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Gregory Mashawn Seay, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Gene James-Craw Swafford, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with underage consumption and public drunkenness.

Jade Darren Taylor, 41, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Hamadou Thiam, 27, of Philidelphia, was charged with theft of property, two counts of criminal simulation, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving on a revoked suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

March 4

Jimmy Rhea Barrett, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI, resisting arrest, simple possession of drugs, violation of implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keshly Kemelle Cason, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with assault.

Veronica Garcia Gonzales, 40, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Antwon Dewayne Head, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, two counts of theft of merchandise, criminal impersonation, parole violation, theft of property, failure to appear, bond jumping and simple possession of drugs.

Shawn Nikolas Heberle, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Charles Lanoid Inge, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls.

Sarah Jennifer Mendez, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Carlos Morales, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Cody Jesse Pipes, 23, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Michael Chadwick Pruitte, 43, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson and domestic assault.

March 5

Marti Michelle Alexander, 28, of Lascassas, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Jimmy Lee Bly, 47, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and violation of sex offender registry.

Dessyia Monique Clarkson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Timothy Roger Gannon, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Kevin Ray Harville, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Derrick Andrew Houston, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and DUI.

Breana Nicole Hunter, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Jason Thomas Link, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, criminal simulation, two counts of criminal violation of probation, theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000 and served weekend time.

Mitchell Brent Martin, 24, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Lorenzo Lamas Weir, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and failure to appear.

March 6

Kendel Nichole Allison, 38, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Hunter Austin Barbour, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Cody Barr, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.