Suspects distract victim, steal wallet

On May 16, an officer was called to T.J. Maxx in Mt. Juliet to investigate the theft.

The investigation revealed while a woman, who asked questions about clothing, distracted the victim, another suspect stole the victim’s wallet.

Shortly after the theft, the suspects went to a nearby Best Buy and charged almost $2,500 on the victim’s credit car.

Detectives tracked down surveillance images of a man and three women suspects who are believed to be responsible for the crime.

Police hope someone in the community may recognize the suspects. Anyone with information about the crime or suspects should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.