Wilson County Sheriff

Woman dies in water accident at Cedar Creek

Jake Old • May 30, 2017 at 4:38 PM
A woman who was swept under water by a wave at Cedar Creek recreational area Monday died following the incident, according to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

Several people approached a deputy who was working security at the Cedar Creek recreational area. They told the deputy the victim was in the water and went under after she hit a wave but never resurfaced.

The deputy immediately contacted officials with the Wilson Emergency Management Agency to respond to the incident.

After a brief search, the victim was found. When WEMA personnel arrived, the victim was taken to a local hospital. On Tuesday, Moore said the sheriff’s office learned the victim died.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the victim’s identity. 

