Lebanon woman killed in Tuesday night crash

Patricia Winfree, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident Tuesday.

The wreck was reported at about 7:45 p.m. in front of Fire Station 3 near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Manchester Boulevard.

Winfree was driving a red Hyundai Elantra when it collided with a black box truck. The driver and passenger of the box truck were taken to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon for medical treatment. Neither person had life-threatening injuries, according to Hardy.

According to Lebanon police, dispatchers received a call regarding someone driving a red car recklessly in the area prior to the wreck, but police were not certain it was the same car as the red Hyundai Elantra involved in the fatal crash.

The wreck caused Lebanon Road to close for about two hours Tuesday night.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if any sort of medical issue may have played a role in the crash, Hardy said.