Kentucky man added to TBI’s most wanted list

David DeWayne Evans Jr., 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The charges against Evans stem from two separate incidents in which Evans fired shots at Claiborne County deputies after they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving.

Evans is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Evans should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.