Fugitive on most wanted list captured in Claiborne County

David DeWayne Evans Jr., 31, was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Those charges stem from an incident in which Evans allegedly fired shots at Claiborne County deputies after they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials determined Evans was at a home in New Tazewell. Claiborne sheriff’s deputies, New Tazewell police officers, Tazewell police officers, highway patrol officers and U.S. marshals found Evans and arrested him after a brief standoff.

Evans is held in Claiborne County Jail.