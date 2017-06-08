Lebanon police offer reward for rape suspect’s identity

A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

“Our department is taking every measure to solve this crime,” Chief Mike Justice said. “This type of egregious act will not be tolerated in our community.”

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 20-25 years old, with short fuzzy hair, a piercing in his lower lip and acne-type scars on his face. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or shorts.

Lebanon police released a sketch drawing that depicts a likeness of the suspect. The department contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which helped the investigation by working with the victim to provide a sketch of the suspect.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked Tuesday at around noon in a small wooded area at the corner of East Spring Street and Park Avenue. The victim was walking through the field and wooded area when the suspect hit her in the head, attacked and raped her.

The suspect was scared away by something during the attack, according to police, and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information related to the suspect or the crime should contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.