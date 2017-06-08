Lebanon police Making her day Staff Reports • Jun 8, 2017 at 10:28 PM Lebanon police Officer Brent Eicholtz hands a stuffed pink unicorn to Escarlet Velazquez and Hot Wheels vehicles to Pedro Velazquez, Sebastian Lopez, Troy Vazquez and Julian Vazquez on Tuesday. Eicholtz went to the girl’s home at West End Manor on a report of threatening vandalism, which made the children and their mother, Ruth Vasquez de Velazqez, uneasy. He presented the gifts as a way to calm them down. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.